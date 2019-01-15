Japan corporate bankruptcies drop to 28-year low in 2018

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Japan with debts of at least 10 million yen ($92,000) fell to its lowest level in 28 years in 2018 due to banks becoming more flexible in extending deadlines for repaying debt, a credit research agency said Tuesday.

Such business failures dropped 2.0 percent from the previous year to 8,235 for the 10th consecutive year of decline, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

But it also said the number could increase in 2019 as many firms continue to struggle with labor shortages, while the impact of U.S.-China trade conflict will be increasingly felt by Japanese industries.

Total liabilities left by bankrupt companies also dropped 53.1 percent to 1.49 trillion yen from 2017 when such debts bloated after air bag maker Takata Corp. went bankrupt in the biggest postwar corporate failure among Japanese manufacturers, the research agency said.