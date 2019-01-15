Dollar rises to upper 108 yen zone on Tokyo stocks, China tax cuts

The U.S. dollar advanced to the upper 108 yen range Tuesday in Tokyo, as traders' risk appetite improved on higher Japanese stocks and reports that China will implement further tax cuts.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 108.64-66 yen compared with 108.11-21 yen in New York at 5 p.m. Monday. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The dollar moved between 108.16 yen and 108.75 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 108.36 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1470-1471 and 124.61-65 yen against $1.1463-1473 and 124.00-10 yen in New York late Monday afternoon.

The dollar drew buying as the Nikkei index turned higher after a weak start and ended around a one-month high.

"The unexpected rise in Japanese stocks, after the Nikkei index briefly fell over 150 points soon after opening, prompted traders to sell the safe-haven yen," said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

The dollar's gains gathered momentum after media reports that Beijing will implement further tax cuts in order to boost its slowing economy, helping to reverse the risk-off mood that prevailed in the market following China's weaker-than-expected trade data for December.

"The dollar fell against the yen on Monday after the weak data, but the reports regarding tax cuts helped reducing concern," pushing up the U.S. currency, Sakai added.

The data, released Monday, showed exports from China fell 4.4 percent in December, the first monthly decline in two years, and a 7.6 percent drop in imports, the first decrease in two years and five months, due partly to the ongoing trade dispute with the United States.

A rise in Chinese stocks also supported the U.S. currency, dealers said.

Meanwhile, market players were keeping close tabs on an upcoming vote in the British parliament, set for later in the day, on Prime Minister Theresa May's departure plan from the European Union.