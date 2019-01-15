Baseball: Former Dragons Tatsunami, Gondo voted into Hall of Fame

It was Chunichi Dragons day at the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, as Kazuyoshi Tatsunami and Hiroshi Gondo were announced as 2019's inductees along with former high school federation chief Haruo Wakimura.

Tatsunami, an 11-time all-star as a second baseman and later third baseman, holds Nippon Professional Baseball's record with 487 career doubles, amassed over a 22-year career. He received 287 of the 371 valid ballots cast in the players division. Each of the three divisions requires a candidate be named on 75 percent of the ballots.

"When I started, I thought I might hang on as a pro, and if I was fortunate, maybe spend three years as a first-team regular," Tatsunami said at a ceremony at the Hall of Fame and Museum. "I have records, and am thankful for that, but the most important thing was making a good impression on kids. I wanted to play in such a way that as many kids as possible would aspire to be pro ballplayers."

Gondo was the Central League's rookie of the year and Sawamura Award winner for the Dragons in 1961 when he won 35 games, but injury cut his pitching career short. He later managed the Yokohama (currently DeNA) BayStars to the franchise's second Japan Series championship. He was named on 76.7 percent of the expert division's 134 ballots.

"I knew I was in the running, but thought it unlikely I would be selected," Gondo said. "Now that I've been admitted, I'm frankly blown away to be in such exalted company."

"I only had two good years. My pro career was mostly hardship."

Tatsunami becomes just the sixth middle infielder elected to the hall on the basis of his playing career alone. There are now three second basemen and three shortstops among the 39 position players who gained admission without needing any help from their time as a coach or manager.

He won five Golden Glove Awards and amassed 2,480 career hits. Although a consistently good player, his two Best Nine Awards are testament to a belief that he was never considered to be even the best player at his position for most of his long career. What he did was produce, year in and year out, at a fairly high level.

Handed the starting shortstop job as a rookie, Tatsunami became the first player to win a Golden Glove in his first year out of high school. His second season was marred by injury, and it was there that he realized things would not be easy.

"That first year went by in kind of a blur," he said. "I just sort of moved over from what I did in high school, playing the same position. In retrospect, it all went too easily. The second year taught me I needed to become physically much stronger to stay in this business. My third year was the key, playing second base for the first time. That's when I really had a sense for what it meant to be a professional."

Gondo's arm blew out at the end of his second season after winning 65 games over two years. He battled on to 16 more over the next two seasons and then tried to rebuild his career as an infielder.

The catastrophic collapse of his pitching career encouraged Japanese baseball's gradual evolution toward using specialized relievers in tight, late-game situations.

Hall of Fame pitcher Shigeru Sugishita, Gondo's predecessor as Dragons ace, spoke about the No. 20 they both wore and what it meant.

"That No. 20 is famous for (Hall of Famer Senichi) Hoshino, and Gondo. It's special for the Dragons. It signifies 20 wins," Sugishita said. "But it wasn't me who made it special. It was Gondo coming along and pitching 400 innings as a rookie and winning every award a pitcher can get."

"The Nagoya fans believed that if we had a chance to win, Gondo should be on the mound. He was sacrificed by managers for the sake of the team. In Japan, that kind of managing shortened great pitcher's careers, but resulted in the wins that made managers famous."

After his playing career ended, Gondo coached with three clubs before landing with the BayStars. He was promoted to manage the club in 1998. The iconoclastic Gondo adopted a more casual attitude with his players and was critical of many aspects of Japanese pro ball's dogma, not hesitating to refer to one time-honored practice or another as "nonsense."

"He (Sugishita) blamed the managers for the broken pitchers such as myself, but they are just cogs in the system, asked to do too much without any organizational policy."

When the BayStars won the pennant, their first since 1960, he was criticized for using his middle relievers in a rotation system -- because opposing managers could predict who would come in next.

"I've found that regular work and understanding your role is a bigger deal than some ephemeral element of surprise," said Gondo, who played down the idea that tactics make successful managers.

"The biggest part of your job is looking at the players and seeing who can play. Those little in-game decisions are third or fourth on the list of things that are important."

Wakimura was the fifth president of the Japan High School Baseball Federation and was influential in defusing amateur baseball's long cold war with pro baseball. As a schoolboy, he won a national high school championship as a second-year player in 1949 before attending the University of Tokyo and later playing corporate league ball.

"My getting into the Hall of Fame should be impossible," Wakimura said. "I am grateful to those who believed I belong here."

Tatsunami was the highest-rated holdover from last year's ballot, where he was named on 65.8 percent of the ballots. Reliever Shingo Takatsu, who received 45.9 percent a year ago, is poised for selection a year from now after receiving a 60.6 percent share in this year's vote.

A pair of Takatsu's former Yakult Swallows teammates, Shinya Miyamoto (41.2 percent) and Alex Ramirez (40.4), shot up the leaderboard in their first year on the ballot.

Ramirez, the only foreign-registered player with 2,000 hits in Japan, quickly surpassed Tuffy Rhodes as the best candidate to become the first foreign player elected in the players division. Rhodes (29.6) had been on 36.6 percent of the ballots two years ago.

In the expert's division, slugging catcher Koichi Tabuchi (64.7) was second after Gondo, while former Triple Crown winner Randy Bass was third with 63.2 percent, a huge bump from last year's 46.7 percent.