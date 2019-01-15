Chris Pratt officially has a new fiancee. The 39-year-old Parks & Recreation alum and star of Guardians of the Galaxy announced on Instagram Monday morning that he is engaged to author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger, 29, is the daughter of former Terminator star and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Pratt wrote, adding a photo of him and […]
Chris Pratt Announces Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger On Instagram, Anna Faris Reacts
©Uinterview Inc.
Uinterview app
Uinterview's iPhone / Android app offers the latest pop culture news and videos