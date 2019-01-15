Chris Pratt Announces Engagement To Katherine Schwarzenegger On Instagram, Anna Faris Reacts

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 19: Actor Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt officially has a new fiancee. The 39-year-old Parks & Recreation alum and star of Guardians of the Galaxy announced on Instagram Monday morning that he is engaged to author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger, 29, is the daughter of former Terminator star and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Pratt wrote, adding a photo of him and […]