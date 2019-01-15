年男＆年女！亥年生まれの有名セレブを一挙64名ご紹介♡各界の豪華なメンツがずらり！

2019年は亥年。そこで、あのスーパーモデルから億万長者、大御所作家、大御所歌手まで、2019年に年男＆年女となる有名セレブをご紹介。「素直で責任感が強い」という反面「頑固」？と言われる亥年生まれの人？さてどんなセレブがいるのかご覧ください。

年男＆年女！亥年生まれの有名セレブを一挙64名＋αご紹介♡

2019年は亥年。そこで、大人気のスーパーモデルから億万長者、大御所歌手＆作家まで、今年ちょうど年男＆年女になる著名人をご紹介。

亥年生まれの人は何事に於いても粘り強い性格だと言われています。

しっかりと自分の意志を貫きながら、熱心に物事を進めることができるそう。時にはその意志の強さから衝突してしまうこともありますが、正直者で義理堅く責任感も強いため、何事にも積極的であるというのが、『亥年』生まれの特徴と言われています。

そんな今年年男＆年女になる方々は・・・・

2007年（平成19年）生まれ 満12歳

1995年（平成7年） 生まれ 満24歳

1983年（昭和58年）生まれ 満36歳

1971年（昭和46年）生まれ 満48歳

1959年（昭和34年）生まれ 満60歳

1947年（昭和22年）生まれ 満72歳

1935年（昭和10年）生まれ 満84歳

1923年（大正12年）生まれ 満96歳

となっているのですが、あなたの周りにも亥年の方がいらっしゃるかも？？

猪突猛進タイプ!?なセレブたち

猪突猛進（英：To push forward to goal. To advance like a boar stretches straight.）と言う言葉が海外で使われているかどうかは分かりませんし、海外のセレブに干支が通用するのか？どうかは分かりませんが・・・

下記に生まれた方々は亥年生まれの方々です。

年齢の若い順に載せております。

お名前の隣の職業は、ほんの1部になられる方もいらっしゃいますがご了承くださいませ。

～2007年生まれ～

2007年 生まれ 12歳／エヴァー・アンダーソン

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 13: Ever Anderson attends the world premiere of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' at the Roppongi Hills on December 13, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

エヴァー・アンダーソン（Ever Anderson）

2007年11月3日生まれ

お父様はポール・W・S・アンダーソン、お母様はミラ・ジョヴォヴィッチ。

彼女は、「バイオハザード ザ・ファイナル」にも出演しています。

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 13: Milla Jovovich and Lee Raviv attend the world premiere of 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' at the Roppongi Hills on December 13, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

2007年 生まれ 12歳／アレクサンダー・ピート・シュライバー

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Actor Liev Schreiber, Alexander Pete Schreiber and Samuel Kai Schreiber attend the Cinema Society Screening of Disney's 'Moana' at Metrograph on November 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

アレクサンダー・ピート・シュレイバー（Alexander Pete Schreiber）

2007年7月25日生まれ

お父様はリーヴ・シュレイバー、お母様はナオミ・ワッツの長男であるアレクサンダーくん。

アレキサンダーくんはまだデビューはしてませんが、ちょくちょくママと共にパパラッチされているのでお写真載せてみました。

2008年12月13日には次男になるサミュエル・カイ・シュレイバーくんが生まれています。

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Naomi Watts holds a musical instrument when walking to school with Alexander Schreiber on May 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

～1995年生まれ～

1995年生まれ 24歳／デュア・リパ(シンガー )

ミレニアルズ世代から絶大な支持を得る歌姫デュア・リパは、今年24歳。

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Dua Lipa performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

1995年生まれ 24歳／ジジ・ハディッド（ファッション モデル）

売れっ子モデル

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Gigi Hadid seen on the streets of Manhattan on December 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

1995年生まれ 24歳／ケンダル・ジェンナー（モデル）

2018年に最も稼いだモデル

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Kendall Jenner arrives at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

1995年生まれ 24歳／ニック・ロビンソン（俳優）

『ジュラシック・ワールド』『Love, サイモン 17歳の告白』に出演

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Nick Robinson attends the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle)

1995年生まれ 24歳／ポスト・マローン（ラッパー）

現代ミュージックシーンを代表するラッパー

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Singer Post Malone performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

1995年生まれ 24歳／ロス・リンチ（歌手）

ディズニー・チャンネル出身の歌って踊れる新星スター

Beauty close-up detail of Ross Lynch at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on January 13, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

1995年生まれ 24歳／ティモシー・シャラメ（俳優）

若手実力派のトップをひた走る知性派イケメン俳優

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Timothee Chalamet attends the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

1995年生まれ 24歳／トロイ・シヴァン（歌手）

ドラマ『オースティン&アリー』のオースティン役として知られている

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Troye Sivan attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

～1983年生まれ～

1983年生まれ 36歳／アダム・ドライバー（俳優）

アダムと言えば、今冬『スター・ウォーズ エピソード9』が楽しみ♡

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Adam Driver attends the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards)

1983年生まれ 36歳／アンバー・ローズ（モデル）

カニエ・ウェストとの元カノとして知られるモデル

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Amber Rose Revah arrives at Marvel's 'The Punisher' Los Angeles Premiere at ArcLight Hollywood on January 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

1983年生まれ 36歳／アンドリュー・ガーフィールド（俳優）

2代目スパイダーマン役で一躍有名になった俳優

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Andrew Garfield attends the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at Theatre Royal on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

1983年生まれ 36歳／キャリー・アンダーウッド（シンガー）

7度もグラミー賞を受賞している『アメリカン・アイドル』出身

THE 52ND ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Country Music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host 'The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,' Country Musics Biggest Night, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. The beloved hosts return for the 11th time. (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images)CARRIE UNDERWOOD

1983年生まれ 36歳／クリス・ヘムズワース （俳優）

マーベル映画のソー役や『メン・イン・ブラック インターナショナル』の夏の公開も楽しみ

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Chris Hemsworth during the closing ceremony of 66th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on September 29, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ドナルド・グローヴァー（俳優）

俳優だけでなくチャイルディッシュ・ガンビーノ名義での音楽活動も評価の高い

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Donald Glover attends FOX Broadcasting Company, FX, National Geographic and 20th Century Fox Television 2018 Emmy Nominee Party at Vibiana on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

1983年生まれ 36歳／エミリー・ブラント（女優）

『クワイエット・プレイス』で 夫と共演。『メリー・ポピンズ リターンズ』も楽しみ

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Emily Blunt at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ヘンリー・カヴィル （俳優）

スーパーマン役がすっかりおなじみの英国イケメン俳優

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 08: Henry Cavill arrives for the 20th GQ Men of the Year Award at Komische Oper on November 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ Germany)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ジョナ・ヒル（俳優）

2度のアカデミー賞ノミネート経験を持つ実力派俳優が18キロも痩せますますイケメンに♡

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 06: Jonah Hill attends the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Benedict Estate on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images,)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ケイト・ボスワース （女優）

オッドアイを持つことでも有名な女優

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Actress Kate Bosworth is seen leaving Aol Live on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ミラ・クニス（女優）

夫アシュトン・カッチャーと総資産300億円以上のセレブ夫妻としても有名

SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: 2018 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Mila Kunis, winner of The Comedy Movie of 2018 award for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' poses in the press room during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 -- NUP_185074 -- (Photo by Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

1983年生まれ 36歳／ミランダ・カー （ファッション モデル）

親日家で元ビクトリアズ・シークレットエンジェルの一員だった

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 11: Miranda Kerr attends the launch press event for 'KORA Organics' on January 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

1983年生まれ 36歳／スコット・ディシック（実業家）

カーダシアン家の長女コートニーとの交際で知られる実業家

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Television personality Scott Disick arrives at Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

～1971年生まれ～

1971年生まれ 48歳／イーロン・マスク（実業家・テスラCEO）

南アフリカ出身の宇宙船を建設中のビリオネア実業家

BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 09: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, not shown, at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound on January 9, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／エリカ・バドゥ （シンガー）

ネオ・ソウルの女王として愛されるシンガー

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Erykah Badu performs onstage during the 2018 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ユアン・マクレガー（俳優）

言わずと知れたオビワンで『プーと大人になった僕』のヒットも有名

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Ewan McGregor attends the European Premiere of 'Christopher Robin' at BFI Southbank on August 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ジェイダ・ピンケット＝スミス（女優）

ウィル・スミスの奥様であり、映画『マトリックス』シリーズなどに出演

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Jada Pinkett Smith seen on the streets of Manhattan on June 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ジャレッド・レト（俳優）

カメレオン俳優＆ミュージシャン

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attends the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 8, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ジェレミー・レナー（俳優）

『アベンジャーズ』のホークアイ役として有名

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 20: Actor Jeremy Renner at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 10th Anniversary BBBY fashion show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on October 20, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ジャスティン・トルドー（ 第29代カナダ首相）

第20・22代首相ピエール・トルドーの長男

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 11: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau leaves the Elysee Palace after a lunch hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI on November 11, 2018 in Paris, France. The armistice ending the First World War between the Allies and Germany was signed at Compiegne, France on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month - 11am on the 11th November 1918. This day is commemorated as Remembrance Day with special attention being paid for this year's centenary. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／マーク・ウォールバーグ（俳優）

CCのアンダーウェアの広告や『トランスフォーマー』シリーズ で有名

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Mark Wahlberg at the 'Instant Family' Press Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

1971年生まれ 48歳／マーティン・フリーマン（俳優）

『SHERLOCK／シャーロック』ワトソン役でおなじみ

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Martin Freeman attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on December 02, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／メアリー・J. ブライジ （シンガー）

“クイーン・オブ・ヒップホップ・ソウル”として尊敬を集める大御所シンガー

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Mary J. Blige attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ミッシー・エリオット（シンガー）

女性ラッパーを語るうえで欠かせない存在

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Missy Elliott performs her chart-topping hits at the Yellow Ball, hosted by American Express and Pharrell Williams, at the Brooklyn Museum on September 10, 2018 on September 10, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for American Express)

1971年生まれ 48歳／リッキー・マーティン（シンガー）

2018年に同性婚をしたことでも話題に。

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Ricky Martin attends The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／サンドラ・オー（女優）

ゴールデン・グローブ賞でアジア人として初の司会者に抜擢された女優さん

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Sandra Oh poses at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

1971年生まれ 48歳／スヌープ・ドッグ（シンガー）

ベテランラッパー

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 2019 NRF Foundation Gala at Sheraton New York Times Square on January 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ソフィア・コッポラ（映画監督）

スタイルアイコンとして絶大な支持を集めるアカデミー脚本賞を受賞した監督

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Sofia Coppola attends the Chanel Metiers D'Art 2018/19 Show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 04, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

1971年生まれ 48歳／ウィノナ・ライダー（女優）

90年代に一世を風靡し「ストレンジャー・シングス」のジョイス役で有名

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 25: Winona Ryder attends The Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Stranger Things' at Dolby Theatre on March 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

～1959年生まれ～

1959年生まれ 60歳／アリソン・ジャネイ（女優）

オスカー女優である彼女の映画 『アイ、トーニャ 史上最大のスキャンダル』は記憶に新しいですね

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Allison Janney attends the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

1959年生まれ 60歳／エマ・トンプソン（女優）

2018年には大英帝国勲章2位を授与され、デイムの称号を♡

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 7: Actress Emma Thompson leaves Buckingham Palace after receiving her damehood at an Investiture ceremony on November 7, 2018 in London, England. Ms Thompson, 59, received the accolade in recognition of her services to drama. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

1959年生まれ 60歳／渡辺謙（俳優）

ハリウッドでも活躍する日本の有名俳優の1人♡ハリウッドの実写版ポケモン映画も楽しみ

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Ken Watanabe attends the press night after party for 'The King And I' at Aqua on July 3, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

1959年生まれ 60歳／ケヴィン・スペイシー（俳優）

少年への性的暴行容疑でハリウッドから姿を消したのですが、身の潔白を主張する動画を投稿し話題に。

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Kevin Spacey during the 'Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival' at ICM Munich on September 24, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images for Bits & Pretzels)

1959年生まれ 60歳／マジック・ジョンソン（元NBA選手）

NBA史上最高のプレイヤーの1人と呼ばれる、バスケ界の伝説的存在

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Magic Johnson attends 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Broadway Opening Night at Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

1959年生まれ 60歳／マイケル・コース （ファッションデザイナー）

アメリカファッション界の大御所

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Michael Kors attends Michael Kors Dinner to celebrate Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

1959年生まれ 60歳／モリッシー （ボーカリスト）

サッチャー政権下で不況に喘ぐ若者たちに絶大なる人気を博したバンド、ザ・スミスのボーカリスト

https://m.media-amazon.com

1959年生まれ 60歳／シャーデー・アデュー（シンガー）

バンド、シャーデーでシンガーを務め、そのカリスマ性に夢中のファンが世界中に存在。

BELGRADE, SERBIA - OCTOBER 30: Sade performs at Belgrade Arena on October 30, 2011 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/WireImage)

1959年生まれ 60歳／サイモン・コーウェル（ミュージックプロデューサー）

オーディション番組『アメリカン・アイドル』など数々番組の辛口審査員として有名

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Simon Cowell attends 'America's Got Talent' Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

～1947年生まれ～

1947年生まれ 72歳／アーノルド・シュワルツェネッガー（元カリフォルニア州知事）

俳優のクリス・プラットが、お嬢ちゃまキャサリンとの婚約を発表したのでもうすぐグランパ？

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Arnold Schwarzenegger seen on a night out at Annabel's in Mayfair on November 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)

1947年生まれ 72歳／ブライアン・ジョンソン（バンドボーカル）

伝説的ロックバンドAC/DCのリードボーカル

https://m.media-amazon.com

1947年生まれ 72歳／ブライアン・メイ（ギタリスト）

世紀のバンド、クイーンのギタリスト

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Sir Brian May poses at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

1947年生まれ 72歳／コーンウォール公爵夫人（チャールズ皇太子の妻）

カミラ夫人ことコーンウォール公爵夫人

WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 14: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Agricultural Engineering workshops at the Wiltshire College and University Centre Lackham Campus on December 14, 2018 in Wiltshire, England. The Duchess of Cornwall was visiting to officially launch the new £9million development project which is taking place at the Lackham campusPHOTOGRAPH BY Paul Nicholls / Barcroft Images (Photo credit should read PAUL NICHOLLS / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

1947年生まれ 72歳／エルトン・ジョン（シンガー）

伝説的シンガーである彼の伝記映画『Rocketman』も楽しみ

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Elton John performs onstage during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

1947年生まれ 72歳／グレン・クローズ（女優）

『危険な情事』やディズニーの『101』で知られる名女優さん。

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 13: Glenn Close, winner of Best Actress for 'The Wife', poses in the press room at The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

1947年生まれ 72歳／ヒラリー・クリントン（元ファーストレディー）

第42代アメリカ合衆国大統領ビル・クリントンの妻でファーストレディだった

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Hillary Rodham Clinton poses at the opening night of the play 'Network' on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

1947年生まれ 72歳／イギー・ポップ（ミュージシャン）

1960年代から活躍し続けるロック界のレジェンド

SAN BERNARDINO, CA -OCTOBER 6: Iggy Pop and Post Pop Depression performs during Cal Jam 18 at the San Manuel Amphitheater on October 6,2018 in San Bernardino, CA. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com)

1947年生まれ 72歳／O・J・シンプソン（元アメフト選手）

1994年にO・J・シンプソン事件でアメリカ中の注目を集めた

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson speaks during his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

1947年生まれ 72歳／ロバート・イングランド （俳優）

傑作ホラー『エルム街の悪夢』の殺人鬼フレディ役で知られている

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Actor Robert Englund attends the premiere of 'Making Fun: The Story Of Funko' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on January 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

1947年生まれ 72歳／スティーヴン・キング（小説家）

アメリカのモダンホラー小説家。作品は世界各国で翻訳され読まれている

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Stephen King attends PEN America's 2018 Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)

1935年生まれ 84歳／ダライ・ラマ14世

1940年にダライ・ラマ14世の座に即位。1989年にはノーベル平和賞も受賞。

MUMBAI, INDIA - DECEMBER 13: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during the 11th Oration under the Silver Lecture Series at Guru Nanak College, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, on December 13, 2018 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

1935年生まれ 84歳／ドナルド・サザーランド（俳優）

『24 -TWENTY FOUR-』でジャック・バウアーを演じたキーファー・サザーランドのお父様

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Donald Sutherland accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 'Ella & John' premiere during the 14th Zurich Film Festival at Festival Centre on September 30, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

1935年生まれ 84歳／ジェリー・リー・ルイス（シンガーソングライター）

ロックンロール初期のパイオニアで、「キラー 」の愛称で呼ばれていた

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

1935年生まれ 84歳／ジュリー・アンドリュース （女優）

『サウンド・オブ・ミュージック』や『メリー・ポピンズ』で知られる大女優

NEW YORK, NY- MARCH 05: Event honoree Julie Andrews attends the 'Raise Your Voice' concert honoring Julie Andrews at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

1935年生まれ 84歳／ウディ・アレン （俳優）

アカデミー賞に史上最多の24回ノミネートされ、監督賞を1度、脚本賞を3度受賞

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Director and screenwriter Woody Allen attends the 'Wonder Wheel' New York screening at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

日本の芸能界でも亥年の年男＆年女さんが沢山♡

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 9: Actor Yutaka Takenouchi attends the Shiseido Uno press conference on March 9, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sports Nippon/Getty Images)

いかがでしたか？ 「猪突猛進」という言葉があるように目標に向かって一直線に自分の道を突き進む、良くいえば「意志が強い」、悪くいえば「頑固」と呼ばれる？（こればかりではないと思いますが・・・）亥年生まれの方々を64名ご紹介しました。

普段テレビや映画などでは年齢などを感じさせないため、「ええええ？」なんて思われるような方もいらっしゃいましたよね。皆様それぞれに輝いていて素敵です♡

このリストには載せておりませんが、日本の芸能界でも亥年の年男＆年女さんが結構います。

ちょっとだけ参考のために何人かご紹介しておきますね。

今年24歳になる女優の土屋太鳳さん、元乃木坂４６の生駒里奈さん、Ｓｅｘｙ Ｚｏｎｅの菊池風磨さん、Ｋｉｎｇ＆Ｐｒｉｎｃｅの岸優太さん。

今年36歳になる嵐の松本潤さんと二宮和也さんや宇多田ヒカルさん。

今年48歳となる俳優の竹野内豊さん、フリーアナウンサーの羽鳥慎一さん、女優の藤原紀香さんと女優の木村多江さん、オアシズの大久保佳代子さん。

シンガーソングライターでマルチに活躍している1935年生まれの84歳になる美輪明宏さんも有名ですね。

いやいや、ハリウッドだけではなく日本の芸能界で活躍している方々はみんなお若いですね～

一般人の私たちも見習わなくてはいけませんね。

最後までご覧くださってありがとうございました。

これをご覧になってくださった方が、今日も笑顔で過ごせますように♡

《参考記事》みんな猪突猛進タイプ？ 亥年生まれのセレブを一挙総覧