Facebook testing feature to let you share events in Stories

Rather than letting your events get lost in the massive amount of media that Facebook bombards users with every time they open the platform, the company is testing a feature allowing you to advertise parties, festivals, expositions, or anything else on your Facebook Story.

While Facebook has faced significant criticism these past few years from various sectors, there are a few features that keep users coming back, and the convenient events calendar system is one. In terms of scheduling cultural and even business-related gatherings, Facebook is often treated as the premier platform to keep people across companies, communities, and geographical locations informed of what's going on when, where, and with whom.

For this reason, the company is trying to capitalize on this component by incorporating it into the Instagram-like Stories feature. Facebook announced Tuesday that testing for the integration is rolling out for both iOS and Android devices beginning in the US, Brazil, and Mexico.

Basically, you'll be able to share events in your Story where viewers can see various details and buttons that they can tap if they're "interested," "going," or want see who else is on the list. Integrating this into Stories provides users with another option to periodically remind people of their upcoming events in a way that users are used to in an Instagram-oriented era.

Rather than hoping that your audience scrolls at just the right time of the day to see your event, you could soon have the option to bring the event to them.