Attention, all music fans! If you’re looking for a hot summer concert this year, then look no further than Lollapalooza, the annual festival held in Chicago. Lolapalooza 2019 will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from August 1 to 4, and Variety reported that pop megastar Ariana Grande will headline this year’s event. .@Variety reports that @ArianaGrande will headline @Lollapalooza […]
Lollapalooza 2019: Ariana Grande Booked To Headline Music Festival
