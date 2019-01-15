Lollapalooza 2019: Ariana Grande Booked To Headline Music Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Singer Ariana Grande accepts Artist of the Year onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Attention, all music fans! If you’re looking for a hot summer concert this year, then look no further than Lollapalooza, the annual festival held in Chicago. Lolapalooza 2019 will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from August 1 to 4, and Variety reported that pop megastar Ariana Grande will headline this year’s event. .@Variety reports that @ArianaGrande will headline @Lollapalooza […]