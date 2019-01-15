Donald Trump Serves Clemson Football Team Fast Food At White House, “Paid For” By Him [VIDEO]

National football champions Clemson dine at White House

Despite the government shutdown, college football champions Clemson were received at the White House by President Donald Trump on Monday night.

National Champs Clemson Dine At White House Amid Shutdown

However — instead of an extravagant and elegant spread — the President fed the players a smorgasbord of fast food. Trump said that he paid for the meal because of the partial government shutdown but wouldn’t disclose how much it all cost.

“I had a choice,” the president told the players. “Do we have no food for you? Or do we give you some quick little salads that the first lady will make along with the second lady. They’ll make some salads. And I said you guys aren’t into salads.”

Silver trays, normally filled with steaks and baked chickens, were stacked high with boxes. Inside were burgers from Wendy’s and Big Macs from McDonald’s. White House paper cups with the presidential seal held the fries. Pizza, with toppings like olives or tomatoes, were also included. Condiments were arranged in bowls and white china plates sat nearby.

“We went off and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza,” Trump said after returning to the White House from a trip to New Orleans. “I think they’d like it better than anything we could give.” ESPN reported that some players “whooped” when they saw the food.

Trump, a noted fast food lover, said: We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we’re going to have a little fun.

This visit is Clemson’s second since Trump took office. Their visit in June 2017 included a White House barbecue lunch that star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow called “the best meal I’ve had in a year.”

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

The visit seems highly unusual, as the longest government shutdown in history continues: it entered its 25th day on Tuesday. Why didn’t Trump just wait until June this year for the visit? Isn’t a government shutdown more important than a college sports team visiting that could happen at any time?

Former NFL running back and USC star Reggie Bush found the meal to be disrespectful. He tweeted, “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, @ClemsonFB you guys deserve better you are world champs and this is the honor you receive from our nations leader!? This is disrespectful on so many levels, just a huge slap in the face after that kind of performance! SMH!”