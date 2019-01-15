Takeda rings NYSE opening bell after listing

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday to celebrate its recent listing on the bourse.

The Japanese drugmaker, known for its expertise in oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience, debuted on the NYSE on Dec. 24 with its American depositary shares trading over the counter under the symbol TAK.

The listing came as Takeda aims to increase sales in medicines for rare diseases such as hemophilia and expand its business in the key U.S. market through the deal. The Tokyo-based Takeda is also listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

It has recently completed the acquisition of Irish drugmaker Shire Plc. for 6.2 trillion yen ($57 billion) and made it a wholly owned subsidiary, becoming a global top 10 pharmaceutical company in terms of sales.

After acquiring Shire, Takeda plans to expand research and development spending to more than 400 billion yen annually, although the expenditure would still be smaller than that of major overseas rivals.