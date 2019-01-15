Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin found himself at the center of a controversy this week. On Saturday, the world-famous Paris Ballet Opera announced it would withdraw its invitation for the 29-year-old Ukrainian-born Russian dancer to play Siegfried in an upcoming performance of Swan Lake. The reason? Several sexist and anti-gay Instagram posts by Polunin were uncovered just two days after […]
Paris Opera Ballet Drops Dancer Sergei Polunin After Sexist & Homophobic Social Media Posts
