Paris Opera Ballet Drops Dancer Sergei Polunin After Sexist & Homophobic Social Media Posts

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Sergei Polunin attends the Eastern Seasons Gala Dinner at One Marylebone on December 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Eastern Seasons)

Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin found himself at the center of a controversy this week. On Saturday, the world-famous Paris Ballet Opera announced it would withdraw its invitation for the 29-year-old Ukrainian-born Russian dancer to play Siegfried in an upcoming performance of Swan Lake. The reason? Several sexist and anti-gay Instagram posts by Polunin were uncovered just two days after […]