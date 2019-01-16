Donald Trump Doesn’t Deny Being A Russian Agent In Interview With Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro [VIDEO]

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

President Donald Trump failed to explicitly deny working on behalf of Russia during an interview with Fox News on Saturday night.

White House officials were reportedly shocked and concerned after Trump did not directly answer a question from host Jeanine Pirro on whether he ever acted as a Russian agent.

“I think it’s the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked. I think it’s the most insulting article I’ve ever had written,” Trump responded. “And if you read the article, you’d see that they found absolutely nothing. But the headline of that article, it’s called ‘The failing New York Times’ for a reason, they’ve gotten me wrong for three years. They’ve actually gotten me wrong for many years before that.”

The president went on to call former FBI Director James Comey a liar. Over the weekend, it was revealed that shortly after Trump fired Comey in May 2017, the bureau launched an investigation into whether Trump ever worked on behalf of Russia. The former Apprentice host insisted he was “tougher” on Russia than all of his predecessors.

“I can tell you this, if you ask the folks in Russia, I’ve been tougher on Russia than anybody else, any other — probably any other president period, but certainly the last three or four presidents, modern day presidents,” Trump also stated. “Nobody’s been as tough as I have from any standpoint including the fact that we’ve done oil like we’ve never done it, we’re setting records in exporting oil and many other things.”

Trump also called The New York Times, which first reported the news of the FBI’s inquiry into the president and his ties to Russia, a “disaster.”

Trump is known for being friendly with Russia and its leader, President Vladimir Putin. It was also recently reported that Trump made several attempts to hide details of his private conversations with Putin. All this comes while special counsel Robert Mueller continues to probe whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 election.