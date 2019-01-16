Saoirse Ronan And Jack Lowden Attend Scottish Premiere Of ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ In Edinburgh

Actors Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden and James McArdle attended the Scottish premiere of their new film Mary Queen of Scots on Monday at Edinburgh Castle. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of several famous guests who was also present at the screening. Mary Queen of Scots is a historical drama directed by English filmmaker Josie Rourke and written by former House of Cards show runner Beau Willimon. Based on […]