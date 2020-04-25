新型コロナウイルスの集団感染が起きたクルーズ船コスタ・アトランチカの乗組員にエールを送る手紙が長崎新聞社に寄せられた。手紙を書いたのは長崎市の介護福祉士の女性（61）。

乗下船の自粛要請が出される中、乗組員が外出していたことに批判が相次いでいる状況を踏まえ、女性は25日、取材に応じ「長崎市は昔から開港の歴史があり、造船業で生きてきた。市民として、異国の地の閉ざされた船内で過ごす乗組員の健康を願っている。元気な姿で家族の元に帰ってほしい」と話した。

手紙の内容を紹介する。

長崎新聞社に寄せられたクルーズ船の乗組員へエールを送る手紙

クルーズ船の乗組員へエールを送る手紙

大変な時代に突入しました。じわじわ忍び寄る恐怖から、一気にクルーズ船からの感染でにわかに、自分の事、家族の事、仕事の事、長崎市民の事となりました。離れていた都心の恐怖は今は私のものとなりつつあります。油断せずに毎日の自分のやるべき事を徹底していきたいと思っています。

その中でクルーズ船の事ですが、確かに病院受診や買い物など、自粛を求めていた中での外出などもあり、長崎市民としては、思うところは別にあるとは思いますが、一人の人間として遠い異国の海上で、数カ月、船上での生活、家族のために乗船された乗組員の皆さんの故郷を心配する気持ちもあるでしょう。

また船上という「密」な空間で拡散されていくウイルスの恐怖とも戦っていると思われます。船の中の事は全く分かりません。

何らかの形で、異国の地で、故郷を思いながら、恐怖の中を暮らす乗組員の皆さんへ、長崎市民として、医療だけではなく、励ましの言葉で、何らかの力を与えられないかと考えてしまいます。

昔、トルコの船が和歌山県串本町の沖で遭難したとき、地元の人が嵐の中で必死で数十人を助けたことにより、トルコは今も親日的であるとありました。

リトアニアでユダヤ人を中心として避難民にビザを発給した杉原千畝さんなど、日本人はたくさんの国の人々を救っています。今回も医療では、貢献することができると私は確信しておりますが、長崎市民として、乗組員の皆さんが少しでも安らかな気持ちで過ごして、お元気で一日も早く故郷に帰れるように祈念しております。

＝以下、英文＝

Letter of encouragement to crew members on Costa Atlantica in Nagasaki

We have entered a difficult era. The creeping fear has suddenly become real for myself, my family , my job and Nagasaki citizens due to the COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship docked in Nagasaki. Now I’m sharing the fear the people living in major cities have.

Some crew members visited hospitals and went shopping during the restricted period. I know some Nagasaki citizens are criticizing their conduct. But I can imagine crew members, who are working for their families and spend for several months at sea, are now worrying about their hometowns. Also, I am afraid that they are confronting the fear of the virus spreading in a "dense" space on board. I have no idea what is happening in the ship though.

So I wonder if I , as one of Nagasaki citizens, could send messages with encouragement words to all crew members who are in fear thinking of their hometowns.

Long time ago, when a Turkish ship wrecked off the coast of Kushimoto Town in Wakayama Prefecture, the local people desperately saved dozens of lives in a storm. As a result, Turkey is still a pro-Japanese country.

A lot of Japanese people like Chiune Sugihara, who issued visas to Jewish refugees in Lithuania during WW II, have saved people from various countries. Therefore, I am sure that medical treatments in Japan can contribute to their recovery this time also.

As one of Nagasaki citizens, I hope they will stay in peace and be able to return home as soon as possible,